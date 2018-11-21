It should be a once-in-a-lifetime moment, but for the Hamilton Lotto shop which sold the winning Powerball ticket last night, it's second time luckier.

The Glenview Centre Lotto & Post who sold last night's $6 million Powerball ticket also sold a first-division winning ticket last year, almost to the day.

The manager of the Glenview Centre Lotto & Post, Matt Zander, said last year's winning Powerball ticket, which won $4.25m, was sold on November 25.

"It's like déjà vu," said Zander.

"The first time we sold [a winning ticket] last year I didn't realise until I got the message on my phone. I was sitting down to my cup of coffee when I got called by reporters.

"This morning I woke and checked my phone and I had messages saying: 'Hey, I think we've sold the First Division'.

"It's exciting. Hopefully it's gone to someone who needs it."

Zander said it will be the talk of the store for the next week.

"Probably the whole shopping centre."

Lotto New Zealand has confirmed that the winning ticket has not yet been claimed and advised people to check their tickets immediately.

The two other winning tickets from last night were sold at Eastridge Lotto in Auckland and New World Hastings, each with a prize of $333,333 with Lotto First Division.