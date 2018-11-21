A Northlander facing a charge of murder following the death of a man at an accommodation park in Whangārei has been further remanded in custody.

No plea was taken when Logan Myro Haddon-Hardy, 29, appeared in the High Court at Whangārei via audio visual link this morning on one charge of murder.

He is charged in relation to the death of Hamuera Wilson, 23, who arrived at the Otaika Accommodation Park about 12.30am on October 21 with critical chest injuries and died despite attempts to revive him. At the time police said the injuries were believed to be from a stabbing.

Haddon-Hardy was remanded until March 14 next year for case review.

Police believed Wilson, who lived in Whangārei, had been at the neighbouring property but could not establish during the early days of investigation exactly when and for how long.