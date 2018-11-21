Inquiries are ongoing after a ''huge spike'' in the volume of faeces discovered in Oamaru's swimming pool last month.

Waitaki District Council recreation manager Erik van der Spek said the council was reviewing Waitaki Aquatic Centre security footage of the incidents that had all occurred at the same time of day each week.

"We are actively monitoring and keeping an eye on the pool at that time of the day," he said.

"We tend to have a few [every year], but because it's been the same time each week for the past month or so.

Advertisement

"That's a huge spike."

There had been "four or five" incidents over the past month.

After each incident of faecal contamination, the pool was temporarily closed and cleaned.