A ute driver has had a lucky escape after crashing their vehicle into the sea at Nelson this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, at Boulder Bank Drive, just before 9am.

A police spokeswoman said one person - the driver - managed to get out of the water after the ute veered off the road.

The scene at Boulder Bank Drive, Nelson, where a ute drove into the sea this morning. Photo / Nelson Weekly

They suffered moderate injuries and have been taken to Nelson Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle is now completely submerged.