Two lucky people in Hawke's Bay are celebrating after taking out more than $350,000 in total through a Lotto win.

The Lotto First Division ticket, worth $333,333 was sold at New World Hastings.

While a winning $24,613 Second Division ticket was also won in the region through the MyLotto app.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.



Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.