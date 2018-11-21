A car has been found in Tikitapu this morning and police are investigating.

A police media spokeswoman said police were made aware of the car at 6.53am and were on the scene shortly after 7am.

A car is submerged in Tikitapu (Blue Lake). Photo / Ben Fraser

The spokeswoman said a car was completely submerged in the lake, off Tarawera Rd near the Blue Lake Top 10 Holiday Park.

Police officers are making inquires with people at a nearby campground.

Advertisement

Top 10 Holiday Park worker John Alexander said he recieved a call from the driver of the car shortly after midnight.

A car is submerged in Tikitapu (Blue Lake). Photo / Supplied

Alexander said he gave the driver a lift home as there was nothing they could do to recover the submerged car.

"He told me that the brakes had failed and launched off into the lake."

Earlier reports of a car in Lake Okareka were incorrect.