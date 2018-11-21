A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck near Wellsford early this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on Whangaripo Valley Rd, between Wellsford and Pākiri, just east of Waiteitei Rd.

Police said the crash happened at 6.20am.

"The pedestrian died at the scene.

SERIOUS CRASH - WHANGARIPO - 7:05AM

"The truck driver was uninjured," a spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency crews and two ambulances are also at the scene.

The road is expected to be closed for some time and diversions are being put in place, police said.

Auckland Transport said motorists in the area should follow directions of emergency services near the scene.

The crash happened shortly after another incident in Ranui, West Auckland, where a pedestrian was hit by a car.

A man suffered critical injuries when he was hit on Ranui Domain about 6.10am.

Police said officers were speaking to the driver of the vehicle involved to establish the circumstances of the incident.

The Serious Crash Unit and the Criminal Investigation Bureau have also been called to the scene.