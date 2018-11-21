After a hectic week of weather Thursday offers some respite across the country with mostly settled conditions.

But don't get used to it as another low is due to descend on the North Island from tomorrow, bringing another unsettled period of spring weather.

MetService meteorologist Philippa Murdoch said compared to earlier in the week, today things were starting to settle down.

"There are just some showers over parts of the North Island this morning, some potentially heavy, and some thunderstorms in the eastern ranges this afternoon."

Auckland would see a high of 19C with showers and a chance morning thunderstorm, but clearing in the early afternoon and becoming fine.

The showers were expected to move east across the Far North, with a moderate risk they could be thundery with heavy rain in Auckland, the north of the Coromandel Peninsula and in the south of Northland.

Showers, some heavy, along with thunderstorms and possibly hail, will once again pepper the upper North Island today.



Gusty winds will likely accompany any heavier shower or thunderstorm.



Be prepared for changeable conditions.



There was a low risk of thunderstorms across the broader upper North Island.

There could also be some periods of rain in the far south of the North Island, with potential thunderstorms in the far northeast of Marlborough, Wellington and the south of Wairarapa.

Daytime heating and cold temperatures at higher altitude were expected to bring unstable showery conditions to the east of the North Island, especially about the ranges, with a moderate risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain has been falling on already sodden ground in Otago for much of the night.

10 days of November to go and many parts of Otago have already seen more than double their average monthly rainfall.



Fire crews spent the night at a flooding scene in the Waitaki district.

A property in Weston, near Oamaru, became inundated with floodwaters about 11.30 last night, after a culvert collapsed.

Crews have been working to make sure water didn't enter a building.

Murdoch said rain in the eastern South Island would clear later this morning.

Tomorrow was looking relatively fine again before a deep low over the Tasman Sea extended a trough to the north of the North Island late in the day.

The front would move over most of the country Saturday, bringing rain and showers. The heaviest rain would be in the upper North Island, including Auckland and Northland.

This would move south slowly over central New Zealand on Saturday and Sunday, while the low moved east on to the country, bringing unsettled weather.

On Monday, the low should cover much of the country, with warm and moist airmass continuing to affect central and northern New Zealand.

There was a low chance of heavy rain about the central North Island from Waikato to Taranaki and east across Taupo and Bay of Plenty, including northwestern ranges of Gisborne on Sunday and Monday.

Canterbury, North Otago and Dunedin could also see significant rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Showers, chance morning thunderstorm, clearing early afternoon and becoming fine. Southwesterly easing. 21C high, 11C overnight.

Auckland

​ Showers, chance morning thunderstorm, clearing early afternoon and becoming fine. Southwesterly easing. 19C high, 10C overnight.

Hamilton

Morning fog, then increasing fine spells. However, chance of shower until early afternoon. Southwesterlies dying out. 19C high, 5C overnight.

Tauranga

Mainly fine, but chance of a shower from afternoon. Northwest to southwest afternoon. 20C high, 10C overnight.

New Plymouth Mainly fine, chance morning shower and then evening cloudy periods. Southerlies gradually dying out. 19C high, 8C overnight.



Napier Fine spells, but the odd shower possible until evening. Southeasterly developing. 19C high, 9C overnight.

Whanganui​ Mainly fine. Southerlies dying out. 19C high, 9C overnight.



Wellington Cloudy with the odd shower. Showers increasing late morning then easing in the evening and fine breaks developing. Southerlies dying out. 16C high, 11C overnight.



Nelson Fine with light winds. 19C high, 9C overnight.

Christchurch Fine apart from morning and evening cloud. Northeast breezes. 17C high, 9C overnight.



Dunedin Showers clearing late morning, then fine, but clouding over again at night and light showers possible. Northeasterlies. 17C high, 11C overnight.