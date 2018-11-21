A lucky Powerball player from Hamilton has walked away from tonight's Lotto draw over $6 million richer.

$6 million was won from Powerball First Division and $333,333 was scooped up in the winning ticket from Lotto First Division.

Tonight's winner scooped up their lucky ticket from the Glenview Centre Lotto & Post in Hamilton.

Elsewhere, two more Lotto players will spend the night celebrating a win of $333,333 each with Lotto First Division.

The tickets were sold at Eastridge Lotto in Auckland and New World Hastings in Hastings.

Meanwhile, Strike Four rolled over tonight and will instead be bumped up to $200,000 on Saturday.

Lotto advises anyone with a ticket from a winning store to write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately with any Lotto outlet.