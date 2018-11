A dozen firefighters in New Lynn are tackling a large blaze which is ripping through a commercial building this evening.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency said the well-involved fire is burning through a Margan Ave property, believed to be a laundromat.

The store is apart of a commercial property about 15m by 50m in size, the spokesman said.

He said Fire and Emergency was first notified around 9.15pm and 12 firefighters are on the scene working to extinguish the blaze.