Prominent entertainer Johnny Danger died after crashing his motorbike on the Dairy Flat Highway on Anzac Day, earlier this year.

Now, safety improvements are looming for the stretch of highway which claimed the lives of nine people and seriously injured 55 others between 2008 and 2017.

Auckland Transport has announced a number of road safety improvements and speed reductions in the area will be introduced from early next year.

A hotspot for crashes in the area, the intersection of the Coatesville-Riverhead and Dairy Flat Highways is due to be replaced by a roundabout.

The roundabout will reduce speeds and enhance the safety of travelling between Dairy Flat and Coatesville.

Randhir Karma, AT's group manager network management and safety, said the road improvements will make a significant difference.

Auckland Transport has announced a new roundabout will be built at the Coatesville-Riverhead/Dairy Flat Highway intersection in early 2019. Photo / Auckland Transport

"We have to reduce the number of people who are being killed or seriously injured on our roads," Karma said.

"The Dairy Flat Highway safety improvements will go a long way to addressing these issues, as well as making it easier and safer to travel along the highway."

The project will be partly funded by the Regional Fuel Tax, and construction will begin in the first half of 2019.

Other improvements include new right-turn bays, centre median safety barriers, side barriers and intersection upgrades.

Different sections of the highway are expected to have reduced speeds. AT hopes they will create more consistent and safer driving speeds.

The reductions include the speed limit dropping from 100km/h to 80km/h along the highway, and from 100km/h to 60km/h around the Dairy Flat Village.

Rodney Local Board member Louise Johnston welcomes the proposed changes and said they'll make a big difference for the community.

"Lots of members of the community have a horror story to tell about Dairy Flat Highway," Johnston said.

"These safety improvements are going to save lives, and cannot come soon enough.

"The combination of the new roundabout, improved intersections and general upgrades are going to make a massive difference."