People are believed to be trapped inside a campervan that has crashed down a bank.

Fire Service crews are en route to the scene of the crash on the Lower Buller Gorge Road, near Hawks Crag, southeast of Westport.

One of the four motorcyclists who died on New Zealand roads this Saturday died at the scene of a crash on Lower Buller Gorge Rd, down the road from today's incident.

The rider was taking part in the Tribute 29 Pike River Memorial Run and died at the scene of the crash just after 4pm.

