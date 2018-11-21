Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are working to free one person trapped in a campervan on the West Coast.

A Fenz spokesperson said the vehicle left the road near Hawkes Crag in the Buller Gorge but despite previous fears, it has not fallen down the bank.

The incident occurred on the Lower Buller Gorge Road around 19km southeast of Westport.

Metservice reports the weather conditions of Westport today to be cloudy in periods and a few showers with northwest breezes.

One of the four motorcyclists who died on New Zealand roads this Saturday died at the scene of a crash on Lower Buller Gorge Rd, down the road from today's incident.

The rider was taking part in the Tribute 29 Pike River Memorial Run and died at the scene of the crash just after 4pm.