A 23-year-old Hamilton woman has been charged with neglecting a child.

It comes less than a week after a 2-month-old baby was rescued from a sweltering car in Hamilton while its caregiver was reportedly playing pokies.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Corne said Hamilton Police's Child Protection Team today charged a 23-year-old female with neglect of a child relating to an incident at a Nawton Shopping Centre carpark on Thursday, November 15.

Corne said she would appear in the Hamilton District Court on November 26.

"As the matter is now before the court, police will not be making any further comment."

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were called to reports of a child in a car about 4.13pm on Thursday last week.

The spokesman said a bystander had managed to get the baby out of the car before they arrived at the scene.