A high school sports coach has been discharged without conviction for indecently assaulting two teenagers by repeatedly kissing them on the lips.

The 44-year-old, who has permanent name suppression, appeared in the Wellington District Court this afternoon where he escaped conviction for the offending.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault.

His victims and their family stood at the back of the court and read victim impact statements, crying as they did so.

Advertisement

One of the victims said as a 17-year-old she should be thinking about applying to universities, rather than thinking about how to write a victim impact statement.

The girls spoke about the isolation they experienced and friendships they lost after laying complaints against the coach, a well-loved and respected member of the community.

He began coaching a sports team in the Wellington area several years ago, Judge Peter Butler said in notes from a sentencing indication last month.

"His coaching style was relaxed and friendly. His approach included giving and accepting hugs and kisses on the cheeks from his female players."

Over time, he developed "mentor-type relationships" with his two victims.

In mid 2016, the relationship between him and the first victim "changed", with the coach beginning to kiss the victim on the mouth, despite her trying to turn her face to the side. She also noticed he was holding their hugs for longer than usual.

While these hugs and kisses occurred sometimes in the company of others, they were usually when the pair were alone while the coach dropped the victim home from training.

He allegedly began saying such things as "I want to be around you" and "I don't want you to go", but the coach disputes this, Judge Butler said.

He also began holding eye contact with her for uncomfortably long periods of time.

At first the victim dismissed the behaviour as being in her imagination, but she then began comparing it with the way he acted around other girls, and realised he was treating her differently.

She eventually quit the team when she found she couldn't avoid intimate contact with him.

The coach first started kissing the second victim on the mouth in early 2017.

The first time she passed it off as an accident, but the second time happened when the coach was dropping the victim off in the dark after training.

She also tried to avoid him but quit the team after finding she couldn't.

After complaints were laid with police, the man quit coaching.

In court today, one of his victims said she felt it was wrong to speak out about the offending, and tried to convince herself it wasn't a "big deal".

"Even though I'm usually a forgiving person ... I will never forgive you for this," she told the man.

Her mother also gave a tearful statement, saying she felt as though she hadn't protected her child.

"We trusted you. We adored you," she said.

"My heart breaks every time I recall the time I rang my very upset girl at school and she finally tells me something did happen, mum."

She said her daughter had lost friendships and been called a liar.

"At 15 years of age she didn't stand a chance against your credibility.

"You disgust me for even thinking you could lay your filthy self on my girl, on any girl, and I hate you."

The other victim said she also battled with confusion, wondering if she had read too much into the man's actions.

She still felt guilty for the man's children after laying the complaint against him.

"I can't help but feel like this is all my fault.

"You have made my life 1000 times harder than it has to be."

Her mother said they trusted the man, who was helping the victim realise her dream of playing her chosen sport professionally. The girl no longer feels comfortable in her sporting community.

"She never deserved any of this - how dare you?

"She is strong. Stronger than me, stronger than you, and you will never take that from her."

Judge Butler said the offending was at the bottom of the range for indecent assault, and noted the man would likely lose his current job if convicted, and would struggle to get a job in the future.

He noted the man had two previous convictions for drink driving from more than 10 years ago, but nothing of this type.

He said the man was "appropriately remorseful" and had completed community work ahead of sentencing.

He discharged him without conviction and ordered him to make emotional harm reparation payments of $1000 to each girl.