Taranaki firefighters are being scrambled to a rural fire at a "well lit" commercial building used for vehicle repairs.

First responders from Stratford have scrambled to the scene on Hastings Rd, just south of Stratford.

The commercial building, 40m x 40m, was well lit and surrounding building were currently at risk, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

The scene of the fire near Stratford. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Six trucks as well as several support units were en route, the spokesman said.

By 3.30pm firefighters had the fire under control but several crews were still working to put it out fully.

The building contained bottles of oxy-acetylene, a chemical product and hazmat teams were in attendance.

Firefighters have now left the site of a kitchen fire in Upper Hutt after reports of a stove-top fire that had spread to curtains.

One person was treated for burns at the scene on Plateau Rd but the severity of their injuries was not clear, a spokesman said.