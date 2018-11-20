Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Auckland Pride Parade is "at its best when it's an inclusive event".

She told media this morning she had not yet looked at her schedule but usually does attend the Auckland Pride Parade.

She would not, however, drawn into the debate.

"It's not a matter for me to determine how the parade is run and who participates in it."

Last week, the Pride Parade board decided it would not let uniformed police officers march at the event as some members of the rainbow community felt unsafe participating with a police presence at the event.

Since then, organisations and businesses – which include Rainbow NZ, Westpac, Vodafone, the Ponsonby Business Association and the NZ Defence Force – have pulled their support for the event.

The Pride Parade's founder, Gresham Bradley, called for the sacking of the board on the AM Show this morning.

Meanwhile, MPs from across the political divide have expressed disappointment with the Pride Parade board's decision.

One even went as far as saying Auckland's council should rescind permission for the event and re-offer it to a more "tolerant and inclusive organisation".

Police Minister Stuart Nash said he was "extremely disappointed" at the Pride board's decision.

"In the New Zealand of the 21st century, police celebrate diversity and promote inclusion," he said in a statement.

The graduation parade in June this year where one of the new constables proposed to his same-sex partner is a good example of this, he said.

"I'm pleased that police are looking at alternative community events where they can take part in a positive way, such as the Big Gay Out and the Wellington Pride Parade,"

Nash said he would "certainly consider" any invitations to attend either of these events – "if diary commitments allow".

The Green's rainbow issues spokeswoman Jan Logie said the party still plans on participating in the parade.

"There are wonderful people in the police who are working very hard to eradicate transphobia and homophobia and they've gained strength and traction from participating in the parade in uniform," she said in a statement.

"There are also members of our community who experience discrimination and violence from the police and, for them, the institution represents oppression, not pride. Bridging these realities requires a deep listening that is not easy."

She acknowledged Pride's board and its efforts to "hold together our communities, which have very different histories and realities".

National's police spokesman Chris Bishop expressed his disappointment in the decision to ban uniformed police.

"It's a regrettable decision ... I think it's quite sad. As police spokesperson, I know how hard the police have worked to be a more inclusive and diverse organisation."

He said he knows a lot of officers who take great pride in marching in the parade, some of whom were "really upset they're not going to be allowed".

He said the New Zealand public should be proud of the strides that the police have made to change their organisation.

ACT Leader David Seymour said it was a great shame the Pride board was practising the politics of exclusion instead of the politics of inclusion.

"ACT had planned to enter a float but will not unless there are changes."

He said the mayor should intervene and the council should rescind permission and re-offer it to a tolerant and inclusive organisation.

NZ First has been approached for comment.