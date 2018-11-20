A Christchurch dairy and its owners have been ordered to pay more than $188,000 after exploiting and underpaying a staff member over a four-year period.

The Labour Inspectorate found that the affected staff member at Indy Supa, in the suburb of Shirley, often worked up to 92 hours per week, often without breaks, couldn't use the washroom and struggled to sleep as a result.

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) ordered the dairy to pay $61,000, and its sole director Kavita Tailor and her spouse Mayurkumar Tailor to pay $24,000, for exploiting and underpaying the staff member more than $103,000.

It was one of the highest amounts of money owed to a single exploited worker the Labour Inspectorate had investigated in recent years.

An investigation found between March 2013 and February 2017 the affected staff member was not paid minimum wage or correct annual leave and holiday pay, and accurate time and leave records were not kept.

"The affected employee was subjected to monstrous hours during that time," Labour Inspectorate regional manager Jeanie Borsboom said.

"The employee was physically and mentally strained, telling us he worked these hours without breaks, couldn't use the washroom and struggled to sleep."

"The persons involved, Mrs and Mr Tailor, disputed the employee was paid the minimum wage for all hours worked and went to the extent of providing false reconstructed records as evidence in the investigation.

"Mrs Tailor stated it was the employee's role to keep time records. Having been in business since 2010, the employer should be well aware that it is always the employer's responsibility to keep time and wage records."

Messages from Kavita to the employee using WhatsApp didn't match up when cross checked with the reconstructed records.

"A message from the employee was also sent to Mrs Tailor, requesting lessened hours and better treatment," Borsboom said.

"Mr Tailor then pressured the employee to retract the message and relied on the retraction to claim the employee's complaints were untrue.

"It was clear from all evidence that the employee feared for his treatment and wellbeing."

Migrant workers were a vulnerable part of the employment market, and often did not know their rights, Borsboom said.

"Migrants can suffer from the threat of the cancellation of their work visas and can be vulnerable through desperation to obtain residency.

"Migrant workers are an important part of New Zealand society and this treatment is completely unacceptable.

"This case is a reminder that migrant workers must be treated the same as New Zealanders in the workforce, and where we have evidence of otherwise, we will ensure employers are disciplined accordingly."

Borsboom said consumers also needed to be vigilant about where they spent their money.

"Employers like this also disadvantage those dairies that follow employment law, by giving them an unfair market advantage."

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Development was reviewing its policies and operations to better understand temporary migrant worker exploitation in New Zealand and identify solutions.

Anybody with information about minimum standards or visa conditions not being met can phone MBIE's confidential line on 0800 20 90 20.