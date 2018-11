Police, St John and animal control staff are at the scene of a dog attack in Whangārei.

Police were called to Leith St, Morningside, around 9.40am after reports of a dog attack.

It's believed at least one dog is involved and it may be the dog's owner who has been attacked.

No further details are available at this stage.

Leith St is a cul-de-sac off Morningside Rd.