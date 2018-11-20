Massey University's Auckland campus is investigating reports of its students offering ghostwriting services for assignments for cash.

In a message to students, university provost Professor Giselle Byrnes says the students were advertising their services on WeChat, a Chinese social media messaging service.

The investigation comes after Otago University said yesterday the integrity of one of its medical exams was compromised after allegations of cheating.

Student magazine Critic Te Arohi quoted a letter from Dunedin School of Medicine dean Professor Barry Taylor to third year students saying all results had been withheld pending further investigation.

Medical students now feared they would have to resit their exam.

The allegations are that students who took the exam first then passed on information to those taking it later.

At Massey, Byrnes labelled the ghostwriting as "cheating services".

"I am writing to advise that the university views such allegations very seriously, with the alleged services being regarded as cheating services.

"If, after investigation as per our processes, the allegations are upheld, the students involved would be in breach of the Requirements of Student Conduct and are likely to be found guilty of student misconduct under the Student Disciplinary Regulations."

Byrnes said it was illegal for cheating services to be advertised in New Zealand.

"If the university finds evidence of cheating services being offered, it will refer the matter to the police for their investigation and possible prosecution."