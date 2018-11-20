Senior members of the Ministry of Justice and its striking union staff have met before a court-ordered mediation meeting.

The Employment Court ordered the ministry back to the negotiating table with the Public Service Association (PSA) last Friday.

A new round of nationwide lightning strikes began at courts yesterday - and for the first time at the Ministry of Justice, just a street away from Parliament in Wellington.

Yesterday in the capital, ministry chief executive Andrew Bridgman and the ministry chief operating officer Carl Crafar met with the PSA's national secretary, Glenn Barclay, and assistant national secretary Basil Prestidge to discuss the resumption of industrial negotiations.

"There is a common desire to prepare sufficiently for our upcoming mediation meeting - scheduled for Thursday next week [November 29] - to give it the best chance of success," Barclay and Prestidge said in a statement provided to the Herald today.

The pair said the PSA's industrial action - particularly the partial strike action of work bans and work-to-rule activities - has been effective and will continue until an agreement is reached.

Staff have also refused to serve, check and sign legal documents.

The PSA seeks an increase in the base pay offer, transition to fair pay scales and removal of the performance pay system, they said.

Bridgman earlier told the Herald he was "bitterly disappointed" the PSA was still carrying out lightning strikes after the Employment Court had ordered mediation.

The court has previously been involved in the ongoing pay dispute after it dismissed an injunction application by the ministry to stop short-notice "lightning strikes" because of safety concerns.

Despite losing the injunction bid, Bridgman maintained his position that the short-notice strikes are "unsafe and irresponsible".

Last week, New Zealand Law Society president Kathryn Beck and New Zealand Bar Association (NZBA) vice-president Jonathan Eaton, QC, also expressed safety concerns about the industrial action after a brawl in a Christchurch courtroom.

A fracas had erupted at the Christchurch District Court last Thursday as men rushed the dock while a man appeared in court over the fatal shooting of a King Cobra gang member.

However, the comments from Beck and Eaton were met with criticism by prominent lawyer Ron Mansfield, who said any suggestion that the PSA strikes had any involvement in the Christchurch brawl was "disingenuous".

"Security incidents like that happen sadly regularly and hence the difficult and stressful environment court staff work in every day," he told the Herald.

PSA national organiser Brendon Lane also said previous appearances for the case had been held in closed courts because of the security threat the gang members posed.

Three court security officers were in the courtroom and a heightened police presence was also there for the hearing, Crafar added.

Mansfield also questioned Chief District Court Judge Jan-Marie Doogue's decision to exercise her statutory powers and alter adjournments.

He said the order under the District Court Act to move the break times was "undermining" the impact of the strikes and made lawyers and the court "complicit with the ministry".

The PSA said it seeks a minimum across-the-board increase of 2 to 3 per cent for all its members.

It also wants to close the gender pay gap.

The PSA had initially sought a pay increase of more than 13 per cent, more than double the ministry's budget, but reduced its claim to 11 per cent of the ministry's total salary budget.

It later said those figures related to an average of adjustments within a "widely variable range of occupational groups" working within the ministry, inclusive of potential shifts within pay bands.

Sticking points for the PSA remain an increase in the base pay offer, transition to fair pay scales and removal of the performance pay system, the ministry said.