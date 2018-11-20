A man charged with assaulting a 3-month-old baby girl in Porirua has appeared in court.

The 22-year-old has been given interim name suppression.

He did not enter pleas to one charge of male assaults female between the dates of October 1 and November 3, and one charge of assaulting a 2 or 3-month-old baby on October 1, and one charge of threatening behaviour.

He appeared in the Porirua District Court briefly and was remanded in custody until his next appearance tomorrow.

Police today announced they were launching a homicide inquiry following the death of the baby girl.

The baby died last week and an autopsy had revealed the girl had died from "non-accidental injuries" on November 13, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said.

"The investigation is still ongoing and police are working closely with the family of the deceased to ascertain further facts," Verry said.

"This is a tragedy impacting on a large family group.

"Police are committed to supporting the family and providing answers to them."

Messages of love and condolences have flooded the mother's Facebook page, with friends and family offering prayers.