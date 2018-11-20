The Rainbow New Zealand Charitable Trust is pulling its funding for the Auckland Pride Parade, in response to the Pride board's decision to ban uniformed police from marching at the event.

"The trustees consider Pride's decision to refuse the NZ Police the right to march in uniform to be contrary to the trust's key purpose which is to maintain a fund available to build strength through diversity within the LGBTQI+ community in New Zealand," Rainbow NZ chairman Gresham Bradley said in a media release.

Bradley said it was a "unanimous" decision by the board.

"With great regret, the trustees have determined that they cannot support the decision of the Auckland Pride Board which appears to be driven by a small and vociferous minority in the community, and is contrary to the wishes of the vast majority of the rainbow community including those who have for many years fought hard for the rights we hold today in New Zealand."

The board of Auckland Pride has decided to stop police from marching in uniform, saying they "do not currently meet the degree of safety and awareness of intersectionality required by our rainbow communities".

New Zealand Police has expressed its disappointment about the decision.

The New Zealand Defence Force has chosen to opt out of the parade, as it does not want to take part in an event that excludes other uniformed services.