Two men were attacked with knives outside a Ponsonby bar in the early hours of Sunday morning when they tried to walk away from an argument with two others.

One of the offenders punched the man, while his acquaintance grabbed knives from a nearby car before attacking both men and leaving one of them with serious injuries.

A 21-year-old was taken to Auckland City Hospital with cuts to his face and head area, while the other man had a slice across the back of his hand.

Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin said a group had been socialising at a bar on Mackelvie St.

The victims and the two men who were unknown went outside the Mackelvie Street bar started arguing.

"The two offenders have tried to provoke the victims into a fight," Baldwin said.

Baldwin said police needed the public's help to track down the offenders and solve this unprovoked, senseless and unnecessary attack.

Both offenders are described as being of Pacific Island origin, heavy built and aged between 20 and 35. One was wearing a red T-shirt and had long hair, possibly with braids and the other was sporting a black T-shirt.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who were in the area at the time of the attacks.

"Someone will know who these men are and they need to do the right thing and contact us.

"We would remind everyone that anyone found to be carrying a knife or any weapon is breaking the law and could face prosecution."