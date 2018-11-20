A crash involving seven cars near the Maungatapu roundabout on State Highway 29a has shut down a busy Tauranga road this afternoon.

A separate crash on SH2 has also shut down that highway.

A police media spokeswoman said seven cars were involved in the crash on SH2 at the Maungatapu Bridge and the size of the collisions meant the road was now closed.

Police at the scene were in the process of establishing diversions.

No one was injured, despite the number of cars involved, she said.

It is understood a truck is on its side on the bridge, but the spokeswoman could not confirm this.