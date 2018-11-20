A crash involving seven cars near the Maungatapu roundabout on State Highway 29a has shut down a busy Tauranga road this afternoon.

A separate crash on SH2 has also shut down that highway.

A police media spokeswoman said seven cars were involved in the crash on SH2 at the Maungatapu Bridge and the size of the collisions meant the road was now closed.



Police at the scene were in the process of establishing diversions.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

No one was injured, despite the number of cars involved, she said.

A photo from of the accident scene taken from Welcome Bay. Photo / Supplied

It is understood a truck is on its side on the bridge, but the spokeswoman could not confirm this.