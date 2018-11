A car has crashed and is on its roof on State Highway 5, south of Rotorua.

A police spokesman said a single car has hit the barrier and crashed near the intersection with Waiotapu Loop Rd about 2.50pm.

The car is upside down and blocking the road, he said.

Initial reports are there are no life threatening injuries to the occupants.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the scene.

Traffic is getting through, said police.