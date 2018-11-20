The Government is pumping another $13.75 million into research to combat the spread of kauri dieback and myrtle rust – and a leading scientist says the desperate fight against the twin scourges is far from lost.

The extra funding, announced this afternoon by Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods, would help co-ordinate scientists around the country working to stop the two plant pathogens.

The tree-killing, soil-borne kauri dieback disease has become prominent over the past decade, spreading throughout the Auckland region, the Coromandel, and to Waipoua Forest in Northland, the home of our most iconic kauri, Tane Mahuta.

Despite a host of new studies trying to understanding the disease, there remains no cure, and the Department of Conservation has now classified the ancient taonga species as threatened.

Advertisement

There was similarly no silver bullet solution to stop myrtle rust.

Since arriving last year, the wind-borne fungus has spread across the country, threatening such native icons as pohutukawa, manuka, kanuka and rata.

The new funding would be contracted over three years through the Government's Strategic Science Investment Fund, with myrtle rust work receiving $5 million and kauri dieback work receiving $8.75 million.

This was on top of previous research funding of $6.9 million for myrtle rust and $4.7 million for kauri dieback allocated in 2018-19.

"It is vital that we get this work under way now to ensure that we combat these two pathogens and protect these taonga species," Woods said.

"We know that addressing these challenges will require more than just three years of funding, however this surge investment allows more time to seek additional funding sources in the near future."

A strategy to co-ordinate the research was being developed by a group of experts brought together under the New Zealand's Biological Heritage National Science Challenge.

"While details are still being confirmed, it's our intention to work closely with all key players as the strategy is developed," said Dr Nick Waipara, a Plant & Food Research scientist serving as the challenge's Māori Kaihautū (leader).

"There has already been a lot of careful thinking about research needs in these areas and it's our intention to build on this – not start from scratch."

Waipara said both diseases were critical threats to New Zealand's environment, and the team was "acutely aware" of how urgently something needs to be done to stop them spreading.

"The investment will be used to ensure those working on fighting these pathogens are even more connected – accelerating the work being done in this area."

That work was being led by groups that ranged from government agencies and councils to universities, environment groups and iwi.

Working closely with Māori, Waipara added, would be an integral part of the new effort.

"While we're realistic about what can be achieved in three years, we feel confident that our collective approach will help make a big difference for Aotearoa."

The rampant spread of kauri dieback has forced authorities to close dozens of tracks across the North Island. Photo / File

Challenge director Dr Andrea Byrom, who has been openly critical about New Zealand's lack of preparation for the myrtle rust incursion, was also upbeat about the new funding.

Used effectively, it would connect scientists and bolster their urgent research efforts.

While myrtle rust had now spread from Northland to Marlborough, its distribution was still "patchy".

"We don't exactly know how it's being spread in New Zealand, and it may not all be wind-borne," Byrom said.

"If we can understand it better, we may be able to manage it at regional scale and help save species like the Bartlett's rata in Northland.

"But myrtle rust is now here – that's a reality – and we do need to learn from this experience and be ready for the next wind-borne pathogen."

Byrom singled out rapid ohi'a death, a feared disease that has ravaged hundreds of native pohutukawa in Hawaii.

Forest & Bird, which has been critical of how kauri dieback has been managed over the last decade, has also welcomed the boost.

It hoped to see priority research projects finally get funding, such as the development of a 100 per cent effective cleaning solution for muddy boots and equipment blamed for spreading the disease.

"The next step is for central and local government agencies to safeguard disease-free kauri forests by closing them to the public until a cure or prevention for kauri dieback disease is developed," its spokeswoman, Dr Rebecca Stirnemann, said.