The husband of a missing pregnant Wellington woman is barely sleeping as the search continues for his wife.

Sonam Shelar, 26, was last seen at the home she shares with her husband, Sagar, on Cashmere Ave, Khandallah, about 8.30am on Saturday.

Wellington police today announced they were increasing the size of the team currently searching for her, saying "concerns were mounting" for her whereabouts.

Sonam's husband, Sagar, told the Herald this afternoon he hadn't stopped looking for her since she did not answer her phone when he rang her from work at 11am on Saturday.

Today, he planned to search Island Bay.

"I'm just going and looking around the Island Bay side because I can not sit at home, it reminds me of her everywhere."

Last night was the first night he'd managed to get a few proper hours sleep.

"It's hard to sleep, not a proper sleep, just sleeping for a while and then waiting to hear anything from her."

He instantly became concerned on Saturday as her phone was switched off, something which had never happened before.

He said his wife had become upset since discovering she was giving birth to a girl. She had always dreamt of having a boy.

"On November 15 we went for an ultrasound test at the hospital. She had always dreamed for a baby boy but that day after the ultrasound they were not sure if it was a girl or boy.

Sonam Shelar is five months' pregnant and was last seen early Saturday morning on Cashmere Ave, Khandallah. Photo / File

"As soon as we got in the car she was crying and so upset because she wanted a boy," he said.

Sagar said he was thankful for all the search efforts that had been going on since his wife disappeared.

While the search was going on, not only had he been questioned and his car taken for a forensic examination, his relatives and others who live at their property, including their landlord, were all being questioned by police.

The 32-year-old, who works for seafood company Moana Pacific, said he first came to New Zealand in 2011 to do a course at Western Institute of Technology in New Plymouth.

After graduating in 2013, becoming a chef, he moved to Wellington.

He and Sonam started communicating last year before meeting in India in November. They got married the following month.

He said Sonam's parents were also worried and "shocked" at her sudden disappearance.

"They got shocked and surprised that her phone was turned off and [wondering] where has she gone, because she never switches off her phone."

Sonam's mother had already begun sorting a visa to visit New Zealand as she was wanting to look after her in her final stages of pregnancy.

However, there were still many aspects of her visa to complete.