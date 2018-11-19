A coroner has taken the unusual step of suppressing the name of a man who died in a crash in Rotorua at the start of the month.

Police routinely release the names of people who have died in crashes after their next of kin have been notified.

However, the name of the man who died after a crash on Malfroy Rd on November 1 has been suppressed by Coroner Wallace Bain.

Coroner Bain issued the interim order saying pursuant to section 74 of the Coroner's Act 2006 he was suppressing the man's name "in the interest of decency and personal privacy and family sensitivities".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The coroner said the order was unlikely to be permanent.

The 24-year-old man received critical injuries in a crash where he was fleeing from police.

The vehicle he was in crashed through three properties, coming to rest on its roof up the driveway of a house.

The man died of his injuries in Waikato Hospital overnight the following day.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the incident has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

'There was a God almighty crash, bang, the house shook'

2 Nov, 2018 1:20pm
3 minutes to read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

Roads to close for crash scene investigations

16 Nov, 2018 3:11pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Driver dies after crash on Malfroy Rd

4 Nov, 2018 5:23pm
Quick Read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

Car and motorbike collide

20 Nov, 2018 7:37am
Quick Read