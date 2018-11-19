A man wanted for arrest in Northland has become an online hit thanks to a prominent face tattoo featured in his mugshot.

Police are searching for Richard Riddell as he has breached his court-ordered release conditions.

The 28-year-old has connections across Auckland and Northland.

Police say he can easily be identified by a prominent facial tattoo which features the word "Blood" across his mouth and a clown with sharp teeth tattooed on his neck.

The post on the Northland Police Facebook page has gathered a lot of attention, with many roasting his "identifying features".

"Shouldn't be hard to pick out in a crowd," one person said.

"Man [it would] be like looking for a needle in a haystack," another joked.

"He needs some 'Thin Lizzie'," one person advised while another claimed "[He's] probably trying to grow a beard now."

Many couldn't help but be reminded of Mark Cropp and his "Devast8" tattoo. Cropp's story went global after the Herald reported on his search for work last year.

Former prisoner Mark Cropp. Photo / NZ Herald

"When you meet Devast8 in prison," one person joked.

"Devast8's brudda?" another asked.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Riddell, please contact Detective Sergeant Scott from Waitemata West CIB on 09 839 0600 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.