Police have upped their manpower in the search for a pregnant Wellington woman not seen for three days.

Sonam Shelar was last seen at her home on Cashmere Ave, about 8.30am on Saturday.

Her husband, Sagar Shelar, and her family in India were very concerned about her whereabouts.

Shelar earlier told the Herald the couple married in December last year, and Sonam moved to New Zealand in April to live with him.

They are expecting their first child together, with Sonam currently five months pregnant.

Shelar said his wife was upset about a recent ultrasound.

"On November 15 we went for an ultrasound test at the hospital. She had always dreamed for a baby boy but that day after the ultrasound they were not sure if it was a girl or boy.

"As soon as we got in the car she was crying and so upset because she wanted a boy," he said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee of Wellington CIB today said they had increased the size of the team searching for Shelar.

Wellington police have concerns for the safety of pregnant woman Sonam Shelar, who was last seen at 8.30am on Saturday. Photo / File

"We have real concerns for her safety and need people to keep an eye out for her. It's been another cold night out there and our concerns are mounting.

"We now have uniformed and Criminal Investigation Branch teams completing door knocks in the wider Khandallah area and we will continue to speak to people today."

Sonam is 26, of slender build, and approximately 165cm tall.

"When last seen she was wearing a brown jacket with fur on the hood, as well as white, black and orange trainers, which are featured in the attached photos.

"If anyone sees Sonam, or has information that might help find her, please dial 111 immediately."