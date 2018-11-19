Daredevil cyclists are risking their lives by taking to an abandoned highway which was closed after massive and repeated rockfalls.

State Highway 3 through the Manawatū Gorge is closed, with rock falls continuing, but people are still taking risks and using it, says Tararua District councillor Alison Franklin.

Franklin expressed horror at seeing cyclists on the road, when she was aboard the a railcar recently.

One of the rock falls across the former highway through the Manawatū Gorge. Photo / Supplied

The Pahiatua Railcar Society has been running train trips through the gorge between Woodville and Ashhurst, giving passengers a rare view of the state of the former highway and the 72 bridges along its length.

The old gorge road is deemed extremely dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians.

Massive rocks littering State Highway 3 through the Manawatu Gorge. Photo / Supplied

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis said she too was concerned about emergency services teams needing to attend any accident in the area.

The main highway connecting southern Hawke's Bay with the Manawatū has been closed since large slips caused major damage to the road in April last year during severe weather.

Geotechnical investigations and long-term monitoring have established the hillsides in parts of the gorge were highly unstable and the gorge road was no longer viable as a safe transport route for the region.

Traffic has been diverted through Saddle Rd, north of the gorge, since the closure.

The New Zeland Transport Agency has identified an alternate route and set a timeline of a new, replacement highway being open by mid-2024.

The chosen new route option announced in March, would be north of the gorge and south of the Saddle Road and bypass Ashurst

The transport agency has been approached for comment.