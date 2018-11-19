A co-accused in the killing of a Ngaruawahia man stormed the dock in the Hamilton District Court and charged towards the victim's family.

Leon Colin Wilson and a member of Mitchell Paterson's family were exchanging eye contact before Wilson started yelling threats and eventually storming the dock and charging towards him during a callover for the trial which is set down for next year.

Paterson's body was found in water below the McLaren Falls bridge about 11.30am on Friday July 12.

Prior to Justice Sarah Katz beginning her audio visual link callover, Wilson started yelling out to a member of Paterson's family, "sieg f****** heil", "I'll f*** you up, arsehole" and "I will have the last laugh".

Seconds later, he stormed the dock and made it through to the second row of the lawyer's benches before he was finally restrained by staff from Corrections, court security and detectives who were supporting the family in court.

He was put back in custody for the remainder of the hearing.

Wilson, 49, of Hamilton, earlier pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, kidnapping and conspiring to defeat justice.

Simon Peter Walker, 36, of Hamilton, is in custody and denies charges of murder, kidnapping, conspiring to defeat justice and a new charge of interfering with human remains.

Christopher Ramia Smith, 34, is on bail, and had his charge of manslaughter upgraded to murder. He also denies charges of kidnapping and conspiring to defeat justice.

James Lee Green, 27, of Western Bay of Plenty, is also on bail and denies charges of conspiring to defeat justice, driving while disqualified and interfering with human remains.

Grant Stewart Wickens, 33, of Hamilton, remains in custody after earlier pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, kidnapping and conspiring to defeat justice.

Kyra Betteridge, 29, is also on bail and denies charges of conspiring to defeat justice and interfering with human remains.

A trial date remains in place for July 1, next year, however there will be a callover on February 26 to check progress.