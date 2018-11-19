A forensic pathologist has begun telling a High Court jury of his examination of a man who was allegedly stabbed to death by a young teenager in Flaxmere eight months ago.

Haami Hanara, 14, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Kelly Donner, but guilty to a charge of burglary, in a trial before Justice Peter Churchman and a jury of seven women and five men. The trial started yesterday and is expected to last two weeks.

Appearing via audio visual link from Canada on the second day of the trial in Napier, Dr Thambirajah Balachandra is the sixth of an expected 17 witnesses to be called by crown prosecutors Steve Manning and Cam Stuart

Balachandra said he examined Donner's body in Palmerston North Hospital on March 6, two days after Donner died.

The doctor will be referring to images of injuries contained in a booklet provided to the jury.

The Crown alleges Hanara fatally stabbed Donner, 40, after an argument over a torch in the Flaxmere Tavern carpark on the night of March 4.