Emergency crews have extinguished an engine fire in a plane sitting on the tarmac at Auckland Airport.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said crews were called to the incident involving a fire in the auxiliary power unit of an aircraft at 7.15am.

The fire had been extinguished and crews were monitoring the area.

An Auckland Airport spokeswoman said the fire had been dealt with and everybody was safe.

The fire was on flight Unity 541, run by Alliance Airlines.

The spokeswoman said she was not sure whether it was a passenger or freight plane.

All queries needed to be directed to Alliance Airlines, she said.