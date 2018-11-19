Police have launched a homicide inquiry following the death of a three-month-old baby girl in Porirua.
The baby died last week and an autopsy had revealed the girl had died from "non-accidental injuries" on November 13, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said.
A Porirua man, 22, will appear in court today facing one charge of male assaults female and assault on a child.
"The investigation is still ongoing and police are working closely with the family of the deceased to ascertain further facts," Verry said.
"This is a tragedy impacting on a large family group.
Advertisement
"Police are committed to supporting the family and providing answers to them."