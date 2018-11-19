Auckland Police are calling for the woman who had her skirt lifted up by a man on Mission Bay beach during the weekend to come forward.

A 48-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident which was reported to the police by a witness, a spokesperson said.

Police would like to speak to the victim of the incident and are calling for her to come forward.

"The incident occurred at around 1.45pm [on Saturday] and involved a man, wearing a large piece of fabric draped over his body," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

"The man has approached a woman who was lying on the beach, and lifted her dress with a walking crutch.

"The victim has yelled at the man and then picked up her belongings and left the beach."

After the incident, the man left the beach before returning and being arrested by police after being identified by witnesses.

The police spokesperson said a number of witnesses have been spoken to by police but they would still like to hear from the victim.

"If you are the victim or have further information in relation to the incident please call Police on 09 302 6557 quoting file number 181117/9356."