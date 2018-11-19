Police are concerned about the whereabouts of a 70-year-old Massey man who has been missing since leaving his home this morning.

Setu Taua left his Massey home on foot assisted by his walking frame to go for a walk and was last seen wearing a blue woollen cardigan, black track pants and green and black running shoes.

In a statement, police said they and family have serious concerns for Setu's wellbeing as his disappearance is out of character.

He also did not have medication he needs to take for a medical condition on him.

Waitemata Police want to hear from anyone who has seen Taua today, on 09 488 6200.