Tributes have been paid online by New Zealand's art galleries, museums, artists and fans of eminent photographer Peter Peryer who died on Sunday.

Peryer received several awards for his work and also became a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 1997 for his contribution to photography.

One of his more famous works, a picture of a petrified dead cow, made international news and had the German government attempt to remove it from an exhibition.

The Te Papa whānau extends our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Peter Peryer, who passed away on Sunday. A remarkable eye and iconic New Zealand artist, he changed the way we see the world. pic.twitter.com/09mMEVnDgq — Te Papa (@Te_Papa) November 19, 2018

Te Papa recognised the 77-year-old as an iconic New Zealand artist with a "remarkable eye" and someone who changed the way we see the world.

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki said he was an "esteemed New Zealand artist of international renown".

Meanwhile, The Arts Foundation said he was cheeky, had an "enormous laugh that filled the room" and would be greatly missed.

Dead Steer by Photographer, Peter Peryer. Photo / Supplied

"Our heartfelt condolences to his family and all who loved him," The Foundation said.

"We loved him too. A great friend and supporter of the Arts Foundation, we will really miss Peter.

"He was a brilliant photographer, clever, constructive and with a depth of purpose."

Born in 1941, Peryer had a degree in English and a Masters in Education, not taking up photography until his 30s.

In 1998 his major exhibition and publication called Second Nature touring in Germany in Australia.

A Talk with Peter Peryerhttps://t.co/gZOZz8VeLa — Bill Manhire (@pacificraft) November 18, 2018

His works are widely collected and are held in all of New Zealand's major institutions, as well as overseas including the Bibliotheque Nationale in Paris and the Australian National Gallery in Canberra.

We are stunned to hear that Peter Peryer has passed away today. He was a close friend of the gallery and will be missed. One of our favourites of Peter's from our collection, 'Tecomanthe' (2006) pic.twitter.com/UDbBusTt5L — The Govett-Brewster (@GovettBrewster) November 18, 2018

Peryer kept a journal online, showing an insight into his work and his practice. His last blog entry was filed on July 6 and is titled, Underwater.

It begins:

"Tomorrow I go to Fiji. It's not really a holiday,

I'm not sure if I take holidays. It's primarily

a trip to see what new photos I can find,

I would be happy with just one, it's always like

that for me."

Rest in peace, Peter Peryer (b. 1941, d. 2018). Your artistic legacy is a taonga for our future generations. #waikatomuseum



📷: Self-Portrait (1977), Peter Peryer. Collection of Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato pic.twitter.com/9T6eArkEbc — Waikato Museum (@WaikatoMuseum) November 19, 2018

The staff of Auckland Art Gallery mourn the passing yesterday of Peter Peryer, an esteemed New Zealand artist of international renown. We wish to express to his family and to his many friends our aroha and sympathy at this sad time. 📷Peter Peryer, 'Self-Portrait 1974', 1975 pic.twitter.com/1d1QTQ2tZy — Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki (@Auckartgal) November 19, 2018

Neenish Tarts, Peter Peryer, 1983 pic.twitter.com/vPFwFCLSfD — MARIA MORRIS (@Ahumaria) November 18, 2018

Very sad to hear of the death of eminent NZ photographer Peter Peryer yesterday. He will be greatly missed. Here’s my favourite photo of his ever (and this was a VERY hard choice): pic.twitter.com/wC2B0mqRFW — CherylBernstein (@CherylBernstein) November 18, 2018