An Australian father-of-three is facing life in jail after being charged in connection with the largest cocaine bust in New Zealand's history.

Mohammed Ayoubi was arrested by Australian Federal Police as he allegedly waited for the arrival of a boat from New Zealand where 190kg of cocaine was found hidden in a container of bananas, according to the Daily Mail.

But while the 40-year-old was waiting for the five large duffel bags containing 190kg of cocaine to arrive on the final leg between New Zealand and Australia he was arrested last week and charged.

Mohammed Ayoubi, here with wife Shianna, was arrested by Australian Federal Police as he allegedly waited for the arrival of a boat from New Zealand where 190kg of cocaine was found. Photo / Instagram

As he waited he did not know the duffel bags had been intercepted by New Zealand border officials in August at Auckland and replaced with a fake substance before the shipment continued on to Sydney.

Advertisement

The cocaine had an estimated street value of $28-36 million.

Ayoubi appeared at Sydney's Central Local Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody after bail was refused.

Ayoubi and his wife Shianna also posted photos of themselves on social media enjoying a luxurious lifestyle and spending time with their kids, the Daily Mail reported.

The couple's neighbours told Daily Mail Australia they were shocked to hear about Ayoubi's alleged involvement in the drug syndicate.

Police and Customs found more than 190kg of cocaine located in a container of bananas - the biggest bust of the drug in New Zealand history. Photo / NZ Police

that a joint Australian Federal Police and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission investigation into an Australian-based organised crime group identified a potential shipment of illicit drugs that left Balboa, Panama, on August 4 this year.

On August 20 a container listed as a shipment of bananas arrived in Auckland, New Zealand, on a vessel from Balboa.

Customs and Police inspected the container and uncovered 190 blocks of cocaine under banana boxes.

Detective Inspector Paul Newman of the National Organised Crime Group told media last week police were dedicated to stopping drugs coming into the country as they had a devastating impact.

"The operation has shown our dedication, both police and Customs, into disrupting organised criminals who are bringing these drugs into our country and causing this devastating effect on our community.

Newman said the seizure was extremely significant for both countries as both were recognised as lucrative markets for the illicit drug trade.

Previously the largest cocaine seizure was recorded in Tauranga last year.

Four men were arrested after $20 million in cocaine was seized.