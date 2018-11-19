Multiple fire engines have been called to a large scrub fire near Taupō.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Paul Radden confirmed firefighters had been called to a the fire at about 3.10pm.

Up to 8 fire trucks attended the scrub fire on the east side of Lake Rotokawa on Rapids Rd.

A spokesperson for Rotokawa Geothermal Power Station said it was unknown how the fire started although ground conditions were currently dry.

The attending fire officer said it was believed the fire began at 3pm and emergency services were now in the mopping up phase.

At 5pm a Mercury spokeswoman said the fire was in an area Mercury staff were not active in, and there was no current threat to its power station.