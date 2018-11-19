One person has died after a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Foxton, in the Manawatu-Wanganui region.

Emergency services are working at the scene of the incident and indications suggest one other person has sustained serious injuries, police report.

The road has been closed and a diversion is in place through Motuiti Rd. The serious crash unit is also at the scene.

Motorists in the area are asked to follow the directions of emergency services on-site, to expect delays, or avoid the area if possible.

Advertisement

SH1 FOXTON, MANAWATU-WHANGANUI - SERIOUS CRASH - 3:50PM

Due to a serious #crash, the road is CLOSED between Motuiti Road and Victoria Street. Please follow directions of emergency services on-site and expect delays. ^CR pic.twitter.com/6PyZFPi8tu — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) November 19, 2018

The fatal incident takes the tally of road deaths to eight since Friday night until today.

The latest Ministry of Transport figures for road deaths for the year to Friday of 325 was on par for the same time last year, but the horror weekend was sure to take it above.

Last year 378 people died on New Zealand roads, the highest since 2009, when 384 people lost their lives. The next worst toll was in 2007 with 421 dead.

Earlier this year, 12 people died on New Zealand roads between August 27 and September 2.

At the time it was the fourth worst on our roads this year - the worst occurring between June 25 to July 1 were 19 lives were lost.

The worst seven-day period since 1980 was in November 1985 and December 1997 when 31 people were killed on the country's roads, police said.