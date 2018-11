A 21-year-old Whakatāne man has been charged with murder after a man hit by a car in Taneatua died late last week.



The victim, a 32-year-old Whakatāne man, was hit by a car in Howell Rd about 4pm on Monday, November 12.

He died in hospital last Thursday.

The driver of the car appeared in Whakatāne District Court on Friday and has been remanded in custody.



Police said they were unable to make further comment as the matter was now before the court.