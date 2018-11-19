Horrifying footage has emerged of a terrifying near collision which saw a dangerous driver nearly smash into an oncoming truck.

On Monday morning passenger Mike Cains was travelling through Waitakere when a car overtook his vehicle around and blind corner and was inches away from slamming into a truck.

Cains' vehicle had just crossed a small bridge when the driver behind him made the highly dangerous manoeuvre.

In the video, the truck driver can be seen flashing his lights in an attempt to alert the dangerous driver to his presence.

The incident happened at 7.20am today near the Lower Nihotupu Dam in West Auckland.

"You absolute idiot", Cains wrote on social media.

"We were travelling at approx 70km/h (the speed limit) [when they passed]. No excuses for this, you are putting lives at risk.

"You deserve to be named and shamed in your community also. This is right after overtaking the car behind us."

According to Cains, the driver had to overtake another car before deciding to pull out and go around him on a blind corner.

The stretch of road is notorious for cars attempting to overtake.

Earlier this year a frustrated Northland truckie captured terrifying footage of repeated near-misses caused by idiot drivers.

In a compilation video posted online, the footage highlights the life-risking decisions road users are making every day in an effort to overtake large trucks.

In incidents between 2015 and 2018, drivers can be seen coming just inches away from potential death.

Many of the incidents show cars crossing the centre line to overtake on yellow lines despite vehicles coming in the opposite direction. Other incidents have forced oncoming drivers to swerve or pull over in order to avoid a collision, while others are seen overtaking on yellow-lined blind corners with traffic coming in the other direction.

Even trucks have been caught overtaking other trucks, with one incident forcing the owner of the dashcam to pull over to the side of the road so that a truck overtaking him on the wrong side of the road wouldn't crash into an oncoming vehicle.

The complication video has been described by viewers as a "horror film" and a "daily occurrence".