A schoolgirl swept down a rushing river managed to cling to a branch of a willow tree as members of the public scrambled to reach her.

The 12-year-old was swimming in the Motueka River last Monday when she was suddenly swept downstream.

Police said a member of the public raised the alarm about 5pm and staff from the Tasman LandSAR Swift Water Rescue team were sent out.

Sergeant Malcolm York, of Nelson Bays Police, said the youngster was swept down towards a group of willow trees that had fallen into a fast-flowing section of the river just below a popular swimming spot.

"Fortunately, the girl had managed to cling to one of the branches and had pulled herself up out of the water,'' he said.

"Two members of the public risked their own safety to retrieve her from the trees.''

Police said the girl could have easily drowned and that the incident highlighted the need for people to be cautious when swimming in rivers and streams; especially heading into summer and the holiday season.

"Police don't want to have to turn up one someone's doorstep to tell them a family members has drowned this summer.

"It's imperative you make sure that you are aware of the conditions - and to make sure you are not putting yourself or your friends and family at risk.''

Water Safety NZ said rivers were one of the riskiest environments for preventable drowning in New Zealand.

Figures showed 15 people died in rivers last year.

Chief executive Jonty Mills said swollen rivers, in particular, should be avoided entirely.

"Anyone thinking of crossing or swimming in a river in an area where there's been heavy rainfall needs to think twice,'' he said.

"We always urge people to use extreme caution - listen to weather reports and get the best local knowledge possible when swimming in rivers.

"The question people need to ask themselves is: 'If I get caught in a current and get swept away, can I get out of the river?' Always establish an exit point and never swim alone.''