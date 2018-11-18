A fourth person has been arrested in a police probe into alleged drugging and sexual assaults of female patrons at an inner city Christchurch bar.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at Auckland Airport on Saturday after flying back into the country.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Anderson said the man has been charged with unlawful sexual connection and stupefying. He was expected to appear at Manukau District Court today.



The charges follow an ongoing investigation into the drugging and sexual assaults at Mama Hooch on Christchurch's Colombo St.



Police are investigating more than 27 complaints from women who claim that their drinks were spiked.

Anderson said the latest person charged is known to three others who have already in court.

Three men – aged 33, 34, and 36 – appeared at Christchurch District Court last week after several search warrants were carried out by police.

All three have been granted interim name suppression but a judge warned that suppression would be reviewed at the next hearing.

The 36-year-old faces charges of supplying the Class B drug MDMA (ecstasy), stupefying and sexual violation.

The 34-year-old man is charged with sexually violating the same woman, while the 33-year-old is charged with supply of ecstasy, stupefying, sexual violation, and making an intimate visual recording.

All three are due back in court on December 13.

Anderson said he could not make any further comment while the case was before the courts.