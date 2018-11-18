A central city bank in Whangārei has closed this morning following an incident where a man went into the BNZ and declared "this is a hold up".

Police said a man had allegedly gone into the bank about 9.15am. He made the alleged threat and then left.

Staff posted a note on the bank doors notifying customers of a temporary closure due to an unforseen incident.

Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson said police were called and a 27-year-old Whangārei male had been arrested by armed police on First Av, at 9.37am.

Dickson said the man would be assessed for mental health issues. A second man was also being interviewed by officers.