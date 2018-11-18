A Kiwi teen who has been inspiring people around the world fighting for women's and survivors' rights has lost her battle with cancer.

Eva McGauley, 18, was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a rare type of head and neck cancer, three years ago.

While undergoing treatment she continued to fight for a better world, raising money for a sexual abuse assistance programme, and setting up the charity Eva's Wish, with the aim of stopping sexual violence and supporting survivors.

Her work raised more than $70,000.

After her initial treatments proved ineffective she began using the expensive keytruda drug at the end of last year.

Eva McGauley with feminist author Gloria Steinem in New York in May this year. Photo / Supplied

McGauley died on Sunday morning, surrounded by her loved ones.

In May she had travelled to the United States where she attended an exhibition in New York as one of the subjects of the book 200 Women: Who Will Change the Way You See the World.

The book profiled influential women including conservationist Jane Goodall, author Margaret Atwood, and New Zealand national sexual violence survivor advocate Louise Nicholas.

"She said she looked upon me as a hero, she will always be mine," said Nicholas.

"The way she just put herself out there, regardless of her illness, she is such an inspiration, to everybody.

"She has left a legacy and I hope our young people will be inspired to carry it on."

The young Wellingtonian became a member of the Wellington Rape Crisis centre at age 13.

She had been nominated this year in the youth category for Wellingtonian of the Year, and also met Prince Harry and Meghan during their recent royal tour of New Zealand.

This year she started a Bachelor of Arts majoring in political science at Wellington's Victoria University.

Nicholas said she received the news this morning her "hero" had passed away.

"I couldn't even respond, I just felt empty. It was such a privilege to know her and her mum. I am really feeling for her mum and her family."

Louise Nicholas said her friend Eva McGauley was a "hero". Photo / Mark Mitchell

The two had met several years ago in a Wellington cafe, after McGauley reached out to Nicholas.

"We talked and talked and we never let go of each other.

"She was such a beautiful young woman, who did so much for so many, taken far too soon."

Nicholas said would always remember McGauley's strong determination.

"One thing I will always remember is how she would never let the cancer beat her. She was so positive and vibrant, and we all fed off that."

When they were both in Sydney last year for an exhibition on the 200 Women book, Eva was in hospital due to her cancer and her doctor was advising her to stay put.

"But she was so determined to get out for the night, and she made it happen.

"Her smile, her beauty inside and out will long be remembered. I think we'll look at the night sky and she'll be the brightest star."

Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick said her heart sunk when she learned of McGauley's passing.

"Eva was the kind of person who left people speechless with her passion for her work. Her generosity, wisdom and kindness, in fighting for what she believed in. She was an inspiration.

"She'd found her kaupapa in working to end sexual violence, and providing support for survivors. Thank you for everything. Thank you for the ongoing ripples of change your mahi spurred. Thank you for living so deeply inspirationally, and leaving a legacy that touches the lives of so many."

During her US visit this year McGauley was invited to meet feminist icon Gloria Steinem at her New York home. They talked for a couple of hours.

"It was one of those conversations where you come away feeling a lot of hope for the world," McGauley said of the meeting. "It left [me] feeling very empowered and happy and hopeful."

After her initial diagnosis in February 2015, McGauley had intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy and was told initially she was in remission. But she learned the cancer had spread to her hip and a lymph node in her chest and the disease was terminal.

Despite this she both bravely fought the disease, while also using her time to make a difference.

She set up the charity Eva's Wish with the aim of stopping sexual violence and supporting survivors, and raised money for sexual abuse assistance foundation HELP Auckland.

Earlier this year Safe to Talk, the government-run sexual harm helpline she helped create, was launched.

The service, which provides information and contacts with trained specialists, can be accessed by phone, text, email and online chat.

McGauley said previously she drew strength to keep going by doing "the things that I really love and enjoy".

"[And] what's the alternative? Locking yourself away and just being sad, that's never been an option for me."

As well as studying and enjoying the company of family and friends, McGauley said she wanted to continue fighting for women's rights and survivors' rights in New Zealand.

"I want to keep doing as much as I can to make this country safer."