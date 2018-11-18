One person is critically injured after a car crashed into a power pole in Rotorua this morning.

A police spokesman said they were called to the scene at the intersection of Lake Rd and Tarewa Rd at 1.37am.

Initially people were trapped but were removed from the car, he said.

A St John spokeswoman said two people were taken to Rotorua Hospital, one with critical injuries and one with moderate injuries.

The road was closed but re-opened about 5.40am.

Ambulance, fire, and police attended the scene.